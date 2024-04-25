Jailed Amritpal Singh's likely election bid: Can a person behind bars contest polls in India? What does the law say?
As per existing laws, if a person is convicted and sentenced to a jail term not less than two years, he/she stands disqualified from contesting elections for six years from the date of release from the jail.
Jailed pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Assam, is keen to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent candidate.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message