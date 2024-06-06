Jailed Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's lawyer seeks bail, cites public support for anti-drug efforts in Punjab
Jailed Khalistani leader and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat winner Amritpal Singh's lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, said that Singh's efforts were directed towards eradicating drug abuse in Punjab.
Following Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's surprising electoral triumph from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, his lawyer said on Wednesday that the central and state authorities would be compelled to provide him relief.