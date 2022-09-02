Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Ghulam Nabi: 'Sitting in govt-sanctioned bungalows’

Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh in an apparent dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad 'sitting in govt-sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns and planting fake news'
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in an apparent dig at former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, responded to a video posted by Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Twitter. Jairam Ramesh claimed the events in the video were the "ground reality" and "not reality manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows", taking a jibe at Azad.
The former union minister tweeted, “This is ground reality, not reality manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns and planting fake news."
Jammu and Kashmir Congress had tweeted a video of Congress workers of all blocks of Bhallessa Sub Division holding a monthly meeting on September 1 in Gandoh's party office. The meeting has been held on the 1st day of every month for more than 50 years.
The tweet by Jammu and Kashmir Congress also mentioned Bhallessa was the home village of Ghulam Nabi Azad.
In the video, the natives of Changa village under the Bhallesa constituency can be heard swearing their loyalty to the Congress while criticising Ghulam Nabi Azad for not standing against the people who want to "harm the democracy" without naming anyone.
The tweet read, “Congress workers of all blocks of Sub Division Bhallessa assembled at Congress office Gandoh to hold monthly meeting which is being conducted 1st day of every month for last more than 50 years. Bhalessa is the home village of Ghulam Nabi Azad."
This is not the first time Jairam Ramesh has taken a hit at the former Congress leader. Earlier, when Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Congress, Jairam Ramesh had tweeted saying "GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied" and that Ghulam Nabi had "revealed his true character".
Meanwhile, ever since Azad left the Congress he has been targeting the grand old party. Recently, he had said 'People there(in congress) today are useless...'.
On 26 August, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing "fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls.
He was at least the fourth big leader to leave Congress in the recent past. The other high-profile exits include Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and Jitin Prasada.