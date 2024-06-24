Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against the opposition by taking a jibe over Modi's claims of being “non-biological” and countering his statements in Lok Sabha.

Responding on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Ramesh took a jibe at Modi's claims of being “non-biological"

"The non-biological PM is telling the Opposition: substance, not slogans. INDIA is telling him: consensus, not confrontation," Ramesh wrote.

"The non-biological PM is telling the Opposition: discussion, not disruption. INDIA is telling him: attendance, not absence," he added.

First Lok Sabha Session After 2024 Elections The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began today (June 24) with the oath-taking ceremony by newly elected members and Pm Modi. President Droupadi Murmu also administered the oath to BJP lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the protem Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The official Lok Sabha speaker will be elected on June 26, followed by President Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses the next day, June 27. The session will conclude on July 3.

The session is expected to witness the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc targeting the NDA government on several issues, including rising prices, food inflation, deaths due to an unprecedented heatwave, and recent irregularities in exam administration, including NEET UG, NEET PG, UGC NET, and others. These irregularities have caused unrest among students and raised concerns about the effectiveness of the institutions responsible for conducting exams.

Today is the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha following the general elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, the INDIA bloc obtained 234 seats.

Modi's Digs at Opposition PM Modi sent a message to the opposition, saying that the “nation needs a responsible opposition, and people want substance not slogans, diligence not disturbance."

He took a dig at the opposition and told them to meet the expectations of the people by focusing on substance over slogans and maintaining the dignity of democracy. “The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill these expectations of the common man," he said.

During his address, PM Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a "black spot" on India's democracy when Constitution was discarded.

