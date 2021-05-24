Jaishankar arrives in the US, securing vaccine ingredients top agenda

According to officials familiar with the matter, vaccines made in India require some 360 different ingredients sourced from as many as 10 different countries. But the largest number of ingredients--more than 200--are sourced from the US. The smooth flow of these and other ingredients are therefore crucial for Indian companies looking to scale up production to meet domestic targets and to meet international commitments at a later date. India’s two-pronged strategy to beat the current second wave of covid-19 rests on ramping up inoculations across age groups as well as implementing targeted lockdowns.