Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi over ’Trump inauguration invite’ claim: ‘Our PM does not attend such events…’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday hit-back at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his 'Trump inauguration invite' claim, and said that the PM does not attend such events.

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on January 31, Gandhi said that they would not send the foreign minister to the United States to get our prime minister invited to the US President's 'coronation'.

Reacting to Gandhi's remark, S Jaishankar said that Rahul Gandhi’s lies damage the nation abroad.

During Trump's inaugural function on January 20, S Jaishankar represented PM Modi as his special envoy. He reportedly also carried a letter from PM Modi for the president.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also, to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” said Jaishankar in a post on X.

Slamming the Congress leader, the minister added that at no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed.

“It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India's generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad,” Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, hitting back at Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asked Gandhi to substantiate his claims on the government's foreign policy.

Modi speaks with Trump Last week, Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump over the phone to congratulate him after taking oath as the 47th US president.

