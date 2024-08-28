Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: 279 candidates file nominations for phase 1 voting; 72, highest in Anantnag

As many as 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 24 assembly segments of seven districts, which are going to polls in the first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18. Of the 24 seats voting in the first phase, 16 are in the Valley and 8 in the Jammu region.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the first phase, which covers assembly segments in the south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopian and assembly seats in the Chenab valley area of the Jammu region, comprising Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.

The highest number of 72 candidates have filed their nominations in Anantnag district, followed by 55 in Pulwama district, 41 in Doda district, 32 in Kishtwar district, 28 each in Shopian and Kulgam districts, while 23 candidates have filed nominations in Ramban district, according to a statement issued by the office of chief electoral officer, as quoted by a PTI report.

In Jammu division, for the three assembly constituencies in Kishtwar district, 13 candidates have filed nominations from Inderwal; 11 from Kishtwar; while eight candidates have filed nominations from Padder-Nagseni, the statement said.

While the first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled on September 18, the other two round will be held on September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 4.

While the National Conference is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress party, the Poeple's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are the other main players.

Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir after about a decade and first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The erstwhile state has been under central rule since 2018.

In the three seats in Doda district, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Bhadarwah seat; 16 from Doda; while nine candidates have filed papers from Doda West, the statement said.

For the two assembly constituencies in Ramban district, 13 candidates have filed nominations from Ramban seat and 10 from Banihal.

In Kashmir division, for the four constituencies in Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nominations from Pampore; 13 from Tral; 14 from Pulwama; while 12 candidates have filed nominations from Rajpora.

As many as 15 candidates have filed nominations from Zainapora and 13 from Shopian in Shopian district.

In the three constituencies in Kulgam district, six candidates have filed their papers from DH Pora and 11 each from Kulgam and Devsar seats.

For the seven constituencies in Anantnag district, 12 candidates have filed nominations from Dooru; 11 from Kokernag (ST) seat; 14 from Anantnag West; 13 from Anantnag; three from Srigufwara-Bijbehara; 13 from Shangus-Anantnag East; while six candidates have filed nominations from Pahalgam, the statement said.

Over 23.27 lakh voters, which include 11.76 lakh male voters, 11.51 lakh female voters and 60 third gender electors, are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The nomination papers for Phase 1 will be scrutinised by the respective returning officers on August 28, while the candidates can withdraw their papers by or before August 30.