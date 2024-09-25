Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: No govt will be formed without PDP, says ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asserts that her party is essential for forming the next government in the UT, criticiSing the BJP's claims and emphasising the importance of the upcoming elections for the region's future.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: No govt will be formed without PDP, says ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: No govt will be formed without PDP, says ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has said the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will cannot be formed without the support of her party.

Mufti also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "three families" jibe, saying that when the National Conference talked about joining Pakistan, it was Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, her late father, who held and raised the Indian flag high in Kashmir.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Phase 2 polling in 26 seats begins

"The government will be secular, and without the PDP, no government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir. In the (first phase) elections held in South Kashmir, the PDP is emerging as the number one party," Mufti said at a poll rally in Jammu on Tuesday night hours before second phase of elections commenced in the Union Territory.

Mufti, who was campaigning for party candidate Varinder Singh from Bahu seat in Jammu, said these elections are crucial for the future of J&K and urged people to vote cautiously.

'They have nothing to offer to the people'

Criticising Modi for his statement labelling three families - the Gandhi, Abdullah, and Mufti families -- as "anti-national" and responsible for the emergence of terrorism, the former chief minister said, “Big leaders from BJP come here...the Prime Minister comes, the Home Minister comes, but they only oppose us. They have nothing to offer to the people. Whose opposition are they doing? Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s party, the same man who, since the 1960s, has raised India’s flag high in Kashmir.”

Also Read | J-K Polls: Omar, Karra, Raina among high-profile candidates in phase 2 today

Mufti said, "When National Conference ran a campaign for independence and talked about going to Pakistan, it was Mufti Sahab who held and raised the Indian flag in Kashmir. And now, they (BJP leaders) call his party anti-national."

The fate of 239 candidates will be sealed today as voting gets underway in 26 seats in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election today, September 25.

The 26 assembly constituencies voting today are spread over six districts – three in the Kashmir Valley and as many in the Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. This is also first assembly election being held after abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in August 2019.

The final phase of polling will be held on October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.

The 2014 government 

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the People’s Democratic Party had won 10 of the 26 seats, while the National Conference had won eight seats. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had won three seats and the Congress two. The PDP and BJP formed the government with Late Mufti Sayeed as Chief Minister. The government, however, didn't last long as BJP withdrew support in 2018.

Also Read | J-K Assembly Polls: Stage set for voting for 26 seats in phase 2 today

"Mufti Sahab ran the government in Jammu and Kashmir for over three years, and that era is called a golden period. We gave an MP to Jammu, we gave an MLC to Jammu, we gave an MLA to Jammu. Which party has done that?" she said.

The PDP chief said that had there been a governor from Jammu, even Kashmiris would have respected him for being from this region, and there would have been no opposition.

(With PTI inputs)

The government will be secular, and without the PDP, no government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) claims it is crucial for forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Mufti highlights the significance of her father’s legacy in maintaining Indian sovereignty in the region.
  • The assembly elections are a pivotal moment for Jammu and Kashmir, especially following the abrogation of Article 370.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: No govt will be formed without PDP, says ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.000.00
      Chennai
      76,181.000.00
      Delhi
      76,333.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.