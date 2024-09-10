Jammu and Kashmir: Congress releases 3rd list of 19 candidates for assembly polls. Full details here

Jammu and Kashmir: The Congress released its third list of 19 candidates for assembly polls. Key figures include Raman Bhalla and Chaudhary Lal Singh. The party is in alliance with the National Conference in the upcoming elections starting September 18. 

Updated10 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
The Congress on Monday night released its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress party, which is contesting the three-phased assembly polls in alliance with the National Conference, has fielded state working president Raman Bhalla from RS Pura-Jammu South, Chaudhary Lal Singh from Basohli, and former NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan from Bishnah (SC) seat.

In all, the Congress has declared a total of 34 candidates for the assembly polls beginning September 18.

The National Conference and the Congress have finalised the seat-sharing formula and will contest 51 and 32 seats, respectively. There will be a friendly contest on a few seats.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. While the first phase of voting is scheduled on September 18, the other two round will be held on September 25 and October 1.

The votes will be counted on October 8.

The election, first in over a decade, is expected to witness a multi-cornered fight for the 90 seats across the erstwhile state. While the National Conference and the Congress are fighting the elections in an alliance, the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two other major players.

Besides Bhalla, Singh and Kundan, the Congress fielded Irshad Ab Gani from Langate, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar from Sopore, Irfan Hafeez Lone from Wagoora-Kreeri, Summit Mangotra from Udhampur West, Mool Raj from Ramnagar (SC) Kajal Rajput from Bani and Manohar Lal Sharma from Billawar, among the 19 candidates announced Monday.

The party also fielded Thakur Balbir Singh from Jasrota, Rakesh Choudhary Jatt from Hiranagar, Yashpal Kundal from Ramgarh (SC), Krishan Dev Singh from Samba, TS Tony from Bahu, Yogesh Sawhney Balbir Singh from Nagrota, Thakur Manmohan Singh from Jammu West and Mula Ram from Marh (SC).

Last week, the Congress released its second list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng. Before that, the party had named nine candidates.

Key Takeaways
  • The Congress party is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in alliance with the National Conference.
  • A total of 34 candidates have been announced by Congress as part of their election strategy.
  • The assembly elections, the first in over a decade, are expected to see significant competition among multiple political parties.

