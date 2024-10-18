J&K govt allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers in Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet; details here

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir assigned portfolios to new ministers in Omar Abdullah's cabinet, following the Chief Minister's advice. Notable allocations include Surinder Kumar Choudhary for Public Works and Sakeena Masood for Health and Education.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with deputy CM Surinder Choudhary. (PTI)
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with deputy CM Surinder Choudhary. (PTI)(PTI)

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet. The decision to assign the portfolios was made based on the Chief Minister's advice, and an official order was issued by the LG.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah picked Surinder Kumar Choudhary as his deputy. Here’s why

According to the order, deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary will hold the charge of Public Works (R&B), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development, PTI reported.

The lone woman minister -- Sakeena Masood (Itoo) has been assigned the charge of important ministries of Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.

She was the Social Welfare minister during Abdullah's first tenure as the CM in the erstwhile state.

Javed Ahmed Rana has been allocated the departments of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs.

Also Read: J&K Cabinet passes statehood restoration resolution in first meet, CM Abdullah to submit to PM Modi in Delhi

Javid Ahmad Dar will be the minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.

Satish Sharma has been assigned the charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports and ARI and Trainings.

The order said any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the ministers, shall remain with the chief minister.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the first elected government in the union territory since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Thursday expressed hope that the Centre would soon restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have raised the issue of (restoration of) statehood before as well. Today, the Supreme Court has said it will be listed soon. I am hopeful that the Government of India will soon restore the statehood," Abdullah added.

Also Read: In first order as J&K CM, Omar Abdullah prioritises public convenience over protocol. ‘No green corridor for me…’

The government will work on achieving what is in the (NC's) manifesto, address the problems of the people, take J-K on the path of peace and progress "so that we make this state better", he said.

"There is huge unemployment and it is important to end that. Traffic has to be managed. Our people who ride scooters, do not wear helmets, that needs to be seen. The corruption will be taken care of," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsJ&K govt allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers in Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet; details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    549.00
    10:38 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    20.2 (3.82%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.75
    10:38 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.4 (0.92%)

    Tata Motors share price

    906.60
    10:38 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    14.9 (1.67%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,186.00
    10:38 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    53.85 (4.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,981.60
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    42.7 (2.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,047.80
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -353.7 (-5.53%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,056.60
    10:27 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -50.65 (-4.57%)

    Infosys share price

    1,885.05
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -84.45 (-4.29%)

    Heg share price

    495.70
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -18.46 (-3.59%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,198.50
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    74 (6.58%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,185.30
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    53.15 (4.69%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.10
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    188.75 (4.45%)

    Wipro share price

    546.25
    10:28 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    17.45 (3.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.