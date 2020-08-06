Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigns: Report

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigned from his post on Wednesday, PTI said in a report.

The report said that Murmu was to be given another post at the centre, which other news reports speculated could be as the next Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), taking over the reins from Rajiv Mehrishi, who is to retire this week.A former Home Secretary, Mehrishi took over as the CAG on 25 September 2017.

Murmu,60, belongs to the 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service and is from the Gujarat cadre. He was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Mint could not immediately confirm that Murmu had tendered his resignation. There was no confirmation from Rashtrapati Bhavan that Murmu had sent in his resignation or that it had been accepted.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory in October after its formation under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. News of his reported resignation came on the day the ruling Modi government marked the first anniversary of the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

