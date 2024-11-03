Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Jammu and Kashmir: Sat Sharma appointed J-K BJP president

Jammu and Kashmir: Sat Sharma appointed J-K BJP president

Livemint

JP Nadda has appointed Sat Sharma as the new chairman for BJP Jammu and Kashmir, while the current president, Ravinder Raina, will become a National Executive Member.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership on Sunday appointed Sat Sharma as president of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, replacing Ravinder Raina.

A party communication said Raina had been made a member of its national executive.

Sharma has also been at the helm earlier and is an experienced organisation person.

Party sources said the tenure of Raina, who was in the chair since 2018, was over long back, and the change of guard is a natural exercise as the BJP prepares for organisational elections.

The party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)

