Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah announces alliance with PDP's Mehbooba Mufti

National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced an alliance with arch-rival and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti , Sajjad Lone and other regional groups to fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," news agency ANI quoted Farooq Abdullah as saying.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: All-party meeting underway at National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar.



National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also present. pic.twitter.com/5BVyvIGL9s — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Earlier today, the NC chief had convened a meeting at his residence for chalking out the future course of action on 'Gupkar Declaration' with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the government in 2019.

Today's meeting happened after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti was released from detention after almost 14 months on 13 October.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said, "My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention."

The National Conference vice-president also said that Mufti has accepted the invitation for the meeting of signatories to the Gupkar Declaration today. "She has kindly accepted Farooq sahib's invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon," Omar stated.

