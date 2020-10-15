Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah announces alliance with PDP's Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (R) poses along with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti after a meeting in Srinagar on October 15.

Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah announces alliance with PDP's Mehbooba Mufti

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Written By Meghna Sen

  • We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the National Conference patriarch said

National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced an alliance with arch-rival and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone and other regional groups to fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced an alliance with arch-rival and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone and other regional groups to fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," news agency ANI quoted Farooq Abdullah as saying.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," news agency ANI quoted Farooq Abdullah as saying.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier today, the NC chief had convened a meeting at his residence for chalking out the future course of action on 'Gupkar Declaration' with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the government in 2019.

Today's meeting happened after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti was released from detention after almost 14 months on 13 October.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said, "My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention."

The National Conference vice-president also said that Mufti has accepted the invitation for the meeting of signatories to the Gupkar Declaration today. "She has kindly accepted Farooq sahib's invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon," Omar stated.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.