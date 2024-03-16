Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the EC stands committed that once Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are over, “we will have security forces available and we will immediately hold elections” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumar said political parties in Jammu and Kashmir were in favour of holding assembly elections in Union Territory along with parliamentary or Lok Sabha polls.

"...but the entire administrative machinery said it cannot be done simultaneously" from the security point of view, said Kumar.

Why J&K polls will be held after Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

The Chief Election Commissioner cited the "administrative machinery" as telling him that if assembly polls are held along with the Lok Sabha Elections, then each assembly segment would have around 10-12 candidates. This would mean around 1,000 candidates.

"And in J&K, every candidate is to be provided with two section force. This would mean we need additional companies of around 1000, 500, 400 personnel…," the CEC said.

Kumar argued that since there will be security demand in the entire country during voting for the Lok Sabha polls, "it was appearing to be difficult to provide security in for a particular state (Jammu and Kashmir for assembly elections at the same time".

"But we stand committed that once these Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are over, we will have forces available with us and we will immediately hold elections there (Jammu and Kashmir)," Kumar said.

Earlier earlier explained that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was amended in December 2023 after a delimitation exercise and the clock had started ticking for the Election Commission (EC) since then.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed in 2019. There was a provision for 107 seats, 24 of which were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Then the delimitation commission came and there was a change in the seats…The Reorganisation Act and delimitation were not in sync. That happened in December 2023," Kumar said.

He said it was only after December 2023 that it became legal for the Election Commission to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K leader Omar Abdullah questions 'One Nation One Elections' idea

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister and Vice President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, took to X to take potshots at the Election Commission for not holding polls in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha Elections - like it's happening in four states - Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

In his tweet, Abdullah referred to the Centre's aim to implement the 'One Nation One Election' concept which calls for holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies

"So much for "One Nation One Election". The EC is unable to conduct assembly polls in J&K with the general election even when they acknowledge that elections are due #GeneralElection2024," Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that on one side the government "wanted One Nation, One Election and on the other side, they are holding State elections and parliamentary elections in 4 states". He asked, "Why is this (J&K) being denied?"



She criticised the Election Commission for raising security challenges in the Union Territory and said, "...If they say security is the reason, I do not think so. How is that security is alright for the parliamentary elections and not for the state elections?"

He added, "When every party wanted elections (in J&K) then what is the reason it is not being done?"

