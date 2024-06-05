‘Janata has already retired you…,’ Sanjay Raut says it is time for PM Modi to accept ‘he is not god but…’
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticises BJP for poor performance in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it a moral and political defeat. He asserts that PM Modi has been 'retired' by the public and questions BJP's failure to secure a majority despite NDA alliance.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday took a jibe at BJP for a poor show in Lok Sabha election 2024, as compared to polls in 2019, noting that it is a moral and political defeat for the party. Also, amid PM Modi's retirement rumours, he said ‘janata has already retired him’.