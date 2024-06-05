Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticises BJP for poor performance in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it a moral and political defeat. He asserts that PM Modi has been 'retired' by the public and questions BJP's failure to secure a majority despite NDA alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday took a jibe at BJP for a poor show in Lok Sabha election 2024, as compared to polls in 2019, noting that it is a moral and political defeat for the party. Also, amid PM Modi's retirement rumours, he said 'janata has already retired him'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, "Modi Ji has lost, BJP has lost; this is their moral and political defeat. He should accept that he is a human being, not God."

Meanwhile, on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) JD(U) joining NDA, he commented, "NDA is going to form government with the support of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. But wasn't BJP supposed to get the majority?"

Raut also said PM Modi should accept that he has faced moral defeat as his party did not get a majority to form the government and that the Modi brand is now finished.

Earlier in the day, he commented that if INDIA bloc manages to form the a government in the Centre, then they have no qualms about Rahul Gandhi becoming the prime minister.

PM Modi tenders resignation On Wednesday, two allies in NDA coalition, the TDP, a key regional player in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, and the JD(U) which rules the northern state of Bihar, pledged their support.

"We are with the NDA, I will be attending the meeting in Delhi today," Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDP, told reporters, referring to a meeting of the BJP-led alliance scheduled to take place later in the day.

Modi tendered his resignation on Wednesday to President Droupadi Murmu after the federal cabinet met and recommended the dissolution of parliament, the first of many constitutional formalities before Modi can form a new government.

As per the Lok Sabha elections results, the BJP has bagged 240 seats, 32 short of an absolute majority. With support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the halfway mark.

