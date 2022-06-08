Janet Yellen and World Bank expect elevated inflation to persist6 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Global growth expected to slow as prices rise, increasing risk of ‘stagflation,’ bank president said
WASHINGTON : Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. is likely facing a prolonged period of elevated inflation, while the World Bank sharply lowered global growth forecasts and flagged a risk of recession in many countries.