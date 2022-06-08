Janet Yellen and World Bank expect elevated inflation to persist

Citing the damage from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank said global growth is expected to slump to 2.9% in 2022 from 5.7% in 2021, significantly lower than its January forecast for 4.1% growth. For the U.S., the bank forecast growth to slow to 2.5% in 2022, 1.2 percentage points below previous projections, and for inflation to remain above 2%—about where it stood before the Covid-19 pandemic—at least until 2024. New U.S. inflation data, to be released Friday, is expected by economists to show the annual rate holding steady at 8.3% in May, near a 40-year high.