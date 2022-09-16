Janet Yellen likes rocks. Foreign diplomats keep giving her stamps5 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 02:00 AM IST
Rumors have spread that the Treasury secretary is an avid stamp collector, but she doesn’t pursue the hobby
Rumors have spread that the Treasury secretary is an avid stamp collector, but she doesn’t pursue the hobby
When Janet Yellen was invited to join the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Albert of Monaco as one of only 100 individual members of the prestigious Club de Monte-Carlo, she felt she had to decline.