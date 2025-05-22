‘Japan and India stand united for peace and democratic value’: Delegation led by JDU's Sanjay Jha arrives in Tokyo

The all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived in Tokyo early Thursday as part of a five-nation tour to showcase India's resolve against terrorism through ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The delegation, comprising representatives from multiple political parties, is set to inform international partners about India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader efforts against cross-border terrorism. Their diplomatic outreach will include meetings with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Led by Jha, the delegation includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MPs Dr. Hemang Joshi, Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, and Pradan Baruah, as well as CPI(M) MP John Brittas and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

In a post on X, Jha said, “Ohayō gozaimasu, Nihon! Good morning, Japan! Happy to have landed in Japan with an all-party Indian delegation. We seek continued support in India’s stand against cross-border terrorism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that took lives of 26 innocent civilians. India’s measured response in #OperationSindoor showed our zero-tolerance approach. Japan and India stand united for peace and democratic values.”

Prior to his departure, Sanjay Jha said the purpose of the visit is to tell the whole world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor.

“The biggest issue is that terrorism is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan's face to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state,” Jha told ANI.

“We want to tell this matter to the whole world, and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terrorist activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now,” he added.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said that the diplomatic outreach visits will convey India's united stand against cross-border terrorism to the world.

“As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending seven delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi's govt is a well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India's stand on cross-border terrorism,” Sarangi said.

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader John Brittas said that the all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism on the global stage will convey the message of the nation against terrorism to the world community.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

(With inputs from ANI)