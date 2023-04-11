Japan proposes industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to India2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM IST
It comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to India last month in which he touted the idea of a new industrial hub for the Bay of Bengal and northeast India that could bolster development in the impoverished region of 300 million people
NEW DELHI : Japan has proposed developing an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to the landlocked northeastern states of India, and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond by developing a port and transport in the region, officials said on Tuesday.
