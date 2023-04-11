Japan proposes industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to India

2 min read . 09:42 PM IST

Manoj Kumar, Reuters

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

It comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to India last month in which he touted the idea of a new industrial hub for the Bay of Bengal and northeast India that could bolster development in the impoverished region of 300 million people