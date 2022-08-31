Japan to build longer-range missiles and study hypersonic technology
Government seeks to expand military spending as it faces assertive China
TOKYO :Japan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it wanted to start producing longer-range missiles and conduct research into hypersonic missile systems, a response to rising regional tensions including China’s threats against Taiwan.
The ministry said it was planning to build two types of “standoff" missiles that can strike an enemy target from far away.
Officials declined to give the exact range of the proposed new missiles or the range of current models. But their description suggested the government wanted to fill a gap in Japan’s current arsenal, which analysts say could strike ships or planes of an invader after it got close to Japanese shores, but not a missile base on Chinese or North Korean soil that was firing at Japan.
The ministry said it wanted to start research into hypersonic missile systems, a term that generally refers to missiles that travel at least five times the speed of sound and can be maneuvered before hitting their target. Hypersonic missile tests by China, Russia and North Korea have raised U.S. concerns, and Russia said in August that it has used hypersonic missiles in its invasion of Ukraine.
The Japanese Defense Ministry disclosed its missile plans as part of its budget request for the fiscal year beginning April 2023.
Facing an increasingly assertive China, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to significantly boost Japan’s defense forces within five years. His ruling party has proposed lifting defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product after decades in which the figure was usually capped at 1%.
Earlier this month, China’s military launched five missiles that landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone as a part of exercises simulating a blockade of Taiwan. Beijing was responding to a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to capture the island by force.
Mrs. Pelosi later visited Tokyo and met Mr. Kishida, who said they agreed that the U.S. and Japan should collaborate to preserve peace in the Taiwan Strait. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting counterparts from Japan and South Korea in Honolulu on Thursday to discuss Indo-Pacific defense cooperation.
The U.S., Japan’s principal ally, has long pushed Tokyo to increase its defense spending and take a greater role in helping support American military operations in East Asia.
“We will make extensive efforts to secure the budget to radically strengthen our country’s defense capabilities," said Japan’s new defense minister, Yasukazu Hamada, at a meeting of ruling-party lawmakers in August.
Japan has traditionally avoided acquiring weapons that can attack other countries because of its constitution, which renounces war. But in recent years ruling-party lawmakers and the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have advocated revising that principle in cases where Japan believes it is about to be attacked by an enemy.
A new defense strategy to be adopted by the end of the year is expected to clarify the government’s position on strike capability.
One of the longer-range standoff missiles described in the Defense Ministry’s request is an improved version of an existing surface-to-ship missile known as Type 12. The ministry said it was also developing versions that could be launched from ships or planes.
Another missile slated for mass production is called a hypervelocity gliding projectile, which is more maneuverable than other missiles although the technology is still in the early stages.
In addition to China, Japan is concerned about Russia and North Korea. Moscow has built closer ties with Beijing this year. Chinese and Russian bombers carried out a joint exercise near Japan during President Biden’s visit to Tokyo in May.
North Korea has fired missiles at least 17 times this year, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry, and officials say Pyongyang has tested various methods, including firing them from railcars and submarines.