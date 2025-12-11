Japan’s Defense Chief Conveys Concerns Over China to NATO Chief

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi conveyed “grave concerns” over rising security tensions involving China and Russia during video meetings with NATO’s chief and Italy’s defense minister, in a sign of Tokyo’s efforts to gain support from a broader international community.

On Wednesday evening, Koizumi briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on China’s alleged use of fire-control radar against Japanese fighter jets, as well as a joint flight by Chinese and Russian bombers south of Okinawa, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Advertisement

Koizumi confirmed his intention to strengthen cooperation with both Rutte and Crosetto, the ministry said in separate statements. He also reiterated Japan’s stance to respond to developments in a “calm and yet resolute manner.”

US and Japanese military forces conducted a joint exercise in the airspace over the Sea of Japan Wednesday that reaffirmed the nations’ will “not to tolerate unilateral changes to the status quo by force,” according to a statement released Thursday by the Japan Joint Staff. The drill included two US B-52 bombers and Japanese fighter jets, the statement said.

The Japan–China dispute, triggered by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Nov. 7 remarks on Taiwan, continues to simmer as the two sides trade accusations and seek support from other nations. While the US ambassador in Japan has flagged State Department support for Tokyo, key officials in Washington have largely steered clear of commenting on the spat. Meanwhile, China has reached out to nations including the UK, Germany and France to support its “One China” principle.

Advertisement

The fallout has intensified in the security arena following the alleged radar incident on Dec. 6 and the joint bomber flight on Dec. 9, both of which occurred near Japan’s southern islands, where Tokyo has been increasing its defense capabilities.

Tensions also remain high over disputed islands in the East China Sea — known as the Diaoyu in China and the Senkaku in Japan — as both countries issued warnings to each other earlier this month.

On Wednesday, four China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters near the disputed islands, according to the Japan Coast Guard. Chinese boats are spotted near the waters on most days with some entering them on a monthly basis. Fifteen Chinese vessels entered the waters during March this year.

Advertisement

With assistance from Alastair Gale.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.