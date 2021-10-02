Japan’s princess Mako to marry as palace blames media for her PTSD

Mako’s father, Crown Prince Akishino, is first in line to succeed to the Chrysanthemum Throne occupied by his older brother, Emperor Naruhito. Akishino has expressed reservations about his daughter marrying Mr. Komuro, saying he doesn’t believe the union could be celebrated wholeheartedly by the Japanese people. But he said last year he wouldn’t stand in Mako’s way if her mind was made up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}