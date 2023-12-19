Jats left fuming as Opposition 'mocks' Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'Will take into account during Lok Sabha elections...'
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, along with other opposition leaders, staged protests and mocked Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rahul Gandhi was seen recording the skit, which drew criticism from BJP. The Jat Association also warned the opposition MPs and Congress leaders for ridiculing Dhankhar.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, suspended from Parliament, along with opposition leaders, on Tuesday, staged protests on the stairs of Parliament. The TMC MP broke into an impromptu skit mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance, earning the ire of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders. Now add to that The Jat Association.
"Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the institution of the chairman... Don't take on my background as a farmer," Jagdeep Dhankhar said in Rajya Sabha, addressing senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.
The institution of the chairman, he added, has been ravaged and that too by a political party that has ruled for so long.
"A member of Parliament videographing another one, for what. I had suffered, I tell you, on Instagram, Mr Chidambaram (who was present in the House), your party put a video that was withdrawn later on that was shame to me. You used Twitter, the official handle of the spokesperson to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, insult my position as a Jat, insult my position as chairman," Dhankhar said.
Opposition members, who were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, had gathered on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday morning raising slogans against the government and waving placards demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House on the security breach in Parliament.
Suddenly, Kalyan Banerjee stood up and started mocking the Vice President by mimicking the way he walked and conducted the proceedings in Rajya Sabha.
Leaning forward with a bent back, Kalyan Banerjee called out Rahul Gandhi who was standing with the opposition members and made certain remarks about having a spine.
The opposition members cheered Kalyan Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi soon started making a video of Trinamool leader's performance mocking the vice president. Some opposition members also mimicked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's style of conducting House proceedings.
A total of 141 members of Parliament have been suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for waving placards and raising slogans in the House.
