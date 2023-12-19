Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, suspended from Parliament, along with opposition leaders, on Tuesday, staged protests on the stairs of Parliament. The TMC MP broke into an impromptu skit mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance, earning the ire of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders. Now add to that The Jat Association. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The targeting of the vice president drew sharp reactions as the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar himself termed the opposition actions as "shameful" and "insult" of his background as a farmer and "position as a Jat".

The Jat Association took to their official X handle and issued a warning to the opposition MPs, Congress leaders.

"By Congress elements.

Vice President of the country. And the pride of Jat community.

Jagdeep Dankhad sir has been ridiculed.

The Jat community will definitely take account of this mockery in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Thank you .

Information issued in the interest of Jats." the Jat Association tweeted in Hindi

"Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the institution of the chairman... Don't take on my background as a farmer," Jagdeep Dhankhar said in Rajya Sabha, addressing senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The institution of the chairman, he added, has been ravaged and that too by a political party that has ruled for so long.

"A member of Parliament videographing another one, for what. I had suffered, I tell you, on Instagram, Mr Chidambaram (who was present in the House), your party put a video that was withdrawn later on that was shame to me. You used Twitter, the official handle of the spokesperson to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, insult my position as a Jat, insult my position as a chairman," Dhankhar said.

Opposition members, who were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, had gathered on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday morning raising slogans against the government and waving placards demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House on the security breach in Parliament.

Suddenly, Kalyan Banerjee stood up and started mocking the Vice President by mimicking the way he walked and conducted the proceedings in Rajya Sabha.

Leaning forward with a bent back, Kalyan Banerjee called out Rahul Gandhi who was standing with the opposition members and made certain remarks about having a spine.

The opposition members cheered Kalyan Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi soon started making a video of Trinamool leader's performance mocking the vice president. Some opposition members also mimicked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's style of conducting House proceedings.

A total of 141 members of Parliament have been suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for waving placards and raising slogans in the House.

