Javadekar evades questions on AIADMK alliance, NDA's CM pick for TN polls

Polls are due during April-May next year. Javadekar declining to make a categorical statement comes against the backdrop of BJP leadership in Tamil Nadu maintaining that the CM pick for the alliance would be 'decided' by its top leadership. Asked about 'talk' that Rajinikanth was the 'B' team of the BJP, the Minister said, "I will not go into diversions.' On why his party leaders were showering encomiums on late AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran only recently, the Minister said such a view was not correct. Tamil Nadu icons like MGR were always being remembered by the BJP on their birth and death anniversaries and "this time you have noticed," he said.