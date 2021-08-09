Jay Y. Lee, Samsung’s de facto leader, wins parole from prison

Kim Woo-chan, a South Korean corporate-governance expert who teaches business at Korea University in Seoul, questioned if Mr. Lee met all the criteria for parole—like feeling remorse for the crimes—given that there are two cases pertaining to the intra-conglomerate merger. Mr. Lee was found guilty in the bribery case, for which he was just paroled, while he denies all criminal accusations for the other, even though they relate to the same event, Prof. Kim added.