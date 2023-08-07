MP Jaya Bachchan, 3 others walk out as ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi defends Delhi Ordinance Bill as ‘perfectly valid’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Vandana Chavan, and Sushmita Dev walked out of the Rajya Sabha as former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, faces sexual harassment allegations, began his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's maiden speech in Rajya Sabha saw four female MPs walk out, when he on Monday for the first time participated in the discussion in Rajya Sabha where he supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.