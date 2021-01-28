Hailing her, the CM listed her achievements which includes all women police stations, a women commando force and special courts to try offences against women. Named after the former Chief Minister's mother Vedavalli (whose screen name was Sandhya), 'Veda Nilayam' at number 81, in upscale Poes Garden is spread over 24,322 square feet and has a landscaped garden. The residential building comprises office room, library, waiting room for guests, conference hall and the premises has been cleaned up and painted, a government release said. Reportedly, the property was bought by Jayalalithaa's mother in the late 1960's and it was home to the late Chief Minister for over three decades where several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on her.

