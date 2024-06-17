Jayalalitha's aide Sasikala announces her comeback in Tamil Nadu politics, predicts landslide AIADMK win in 2026 polls
Former Jayalalitha aide VK Sasikala has announced her ‘entry’ into Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the State Assembly elections. She also predicted a landslide with for the AIADMK in the 2026 elections. The senior politician has made several unsuccessful attempts over the years to regain control of the party currently led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.