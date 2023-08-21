Janata Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP-led central government over Indian Constitution, saying that the ‘Narendra Modi Constitution’ could be replaced if the BJP comes to power again in the country, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Addressing an event in Nalanda, the JDU national president also questioned PM Modi's tenure of nine years as the Prime Minister of India and demanded the note of development works done in the country.

"...If he (PM Narendra Modi) will return to power in 2024, then he will change the Constitution drafted by DR BR Ambedkar and replace it with Narendra Modi Constitution... He (PM) should tell as to what development works he has done in the last 9 years?" Lalan Singh said on Sunday.

He also said that the BJP is anxious after the formation of the INDIA- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of 26 parties that was formed after the second meeting of the Opposition leaders in Bengaluru to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election, ANI reported.

“BJP is anxious due to the formation of the INDIA. Nitish Kumarji has done a tremendous job to unite opposition parties in the country. PM Modi’s government has looted the people of the country. They talked about bringing black money back to the country," he added.

The opposition parties have come together with a common objective to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election. During the Opposition meeting, the leaders also discussed the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis.

Some of the opposition leaders include Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief M K Stalin and leaders of Left and some regional outfits.

(With ANI inputs)