Narendra Modi Constitution will replace DR BR Ambedkar's Constitution if…, JDU chief takes jibe at BJP1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:12 AM IST
JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh took a dig at the BJP-led government, saying the 'Narendra Modi Constitution' could replace the Indian Constitution if the BJP comes to power again.
Janata Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP-led central government over Indian Constitution, saying that the ‘Narendra Modi Constitution’ could be replaced if the BJP comes to power again in the country, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.