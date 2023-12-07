JD(U) leader swipes at INDIA bloc, says 'meet is limited to chai-samosas'
On being asked about the communication gap in the alliance, Sunil Kumar Pintu said, ‘There is a complete communication gap within the INDIA alliance as the opinion of the big leaders is not being taken’
Janata Dal(United) leader and MP Sunil Kumar Pintu has once again created a stir after saying that the opposition bloc ‘INDIA’ bloc leader's meetings are only limited to 'chai-samosa' as reported by INDIA TODAY and no serious discussion taken over seat-sharing deal.
