JD(U) leader swipes at INDIA bloc, says 'meet is limited to chai-samosas'

Janata Dal(United) leader and MP Sunil Kumar Pintu has once again created a stir after saying that the opposition bloc 'INDIA' bloc leader's meetings are only limited to 'chai-samosa' as reported by INDIA TODAY and no serious discussion taken over seat-sharing deal.

After the Congress's defeat in assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh , Janata Dal (United) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu, speaking on the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting and Congress' defeat, said on Tuesday that Congress is ignoring the very people on whose strength it stands in the states.

"Somehow, what Congress is doing is ignoring the very people on whose strength it stands in the states. Congress is standing on the strength of JDU and RJD in Bihar, SP in Uttar Pradesh and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand and Congress was moving ahead by ignoring all of them, the result of which was the result of three states that went against them," said Sunil Kumar Pintu.

The JDU leader further claimed that the INDIA bloc has a future in 2024 only if some key decisions are taken in the meeting on December 6.

On being asked about the communication gap in the alliance, Sunil Kumar Pintu said, "There is a complete communication gap within the INDIA alliance as the opinion of the big leaders is not being taken."

Further speaking about the face of the Prime Minister candidate from INDIA bloc, he agreed with TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's opinion that the public will decide who will be the most suitable PM candidate from the alliance but the senior leaders from the alliance will have to meet and come to an agreement.

The JDU leader lauded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying that Nitish did the work of bringing the entire opposition onto the platform but after coming on that platform, Congress started considering itself as supremo and they saw the result of ignoring these big leaders of regional parties in assembly elections.

Meanwhile the INDIA alliance has decided to reschedule the meeting of party heads to the third week of December. Earlier Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders for Wednesday.

JDU MP Sunil Kumar Pintu also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, JDU is unhappy with this. Party's chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar

Sunil Pintu's resignation has been demanded

JDU MP had said that out of the four states where election results were declared, BJP is forming the government with full majority in three states. He said that BJP

And the slogan given by BJP workers 'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai', 'Modi Hai to Guarantee Hai' has been approved by the public. The election results have shown that Modi

But the public has faith, that is why BJP got majority in three states and this proves that the public has full faith in Modi's guarantee.

In the Assembly elections in four states--Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--the counting of which concluded on December 3, the BJP emerged victorious in majorities of the seats in the three North Indian states.

While in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP defeated the incumbent Congress governments, in Madhya Pradesh, it defeated the anti-incumbency in retaining power.

However, in the South Indian state of Telangana, the Congress saw consolation and emerged victorious, dethroning BRS's decade-old rule.

*With agency inputs

