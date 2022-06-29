‘Jet speed’: Shiv Sena takes a dig over Maharashtra Governor's floor test order

‘Jet speed’: Shiv Sena takes a dig over Maharashtra Governor's floor test order2 min read . 01:31 PM IST
- 'It's called Jet speed. The Governor was waiting for this moment only,' says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra Governor's floor test order
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today termed as "unlawful" the Maharashtra Governor's order calling for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was ordered to prove his majority tomorrow, the Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order.
Speaking to media persons here, Raut said, "It's called Jet speed. The Governor was waiting for this moment only. This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC."
The Governor has written to the state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly tomorrow with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Thackeray. According to the notification, the session will commence at 11 am which will also be telecast live.
The governor's order came hours after BJP leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met him on Tuesday night and urged to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.
"The present political scenario unfolding in the State of Maharashtra paints a very disturbing picture. There has been extensive coverage in the electronic and print media that 39 MLAs of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have expressed their sincere desire and decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government," said the notification by the Governor.
"The Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly personally visited me at Raj Bhavan on June 28, 2022. I was briefed about the political situation in the State and thereafter the Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that Chief Minister has lost the majority in Vidhan Sabha. The letter submitted by the Leader of Opposition has further requested for a floor test to be conducted at the earliest so as to avoid any political bargaining by undemocratic means in the State of Maharashtra,"it added.