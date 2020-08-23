Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tests positive for Covid-19

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He informed the same through his Twitter handle. He also requested everyone who came in his contact over the last few days to get themselves tested.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He informed the same through his Twitter handle. He also requested everyone who came in his contact over the last few days to get themselves tested.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally shot up to 29,103 on Saturday as 907 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 310, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,607, while 19,186 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

A total of 11,434 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated.