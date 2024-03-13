Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad has alleged that the searches by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at premises linked to her were a result of her refusal to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED on Tuesday conducted raids at Prasad's Hazaribagh residence in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation.

"I was offered an MP ticket from the BJP for Hazaribagh, which I declined. Some people from the BJP side pressurised me to contest from the side of BJP MP Chatra," Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Jayant Sinha, sitting MP from Hazaribagh, is not contesting Lok Sabha polls this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agency said searches were carried out at 17 locations related to Prasad, the Congress MLA from Barkagaon assembly in Hazaribagh district and associates.

“We are very strong in that area of Hazaribagh. I saw it from the party's and media's perspective that I am a winning candidate. So, this is a consequence of my refusal, and today I have been subjected to torture throughout the day, which is unacceptable," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amba, the youngest MLA in the Jharkhand assembly, is the daughter of former minister Yogendra Saw. Her mother Nirmala Devi is also a former legislator.

Prasad's mother alleged that the ED raided the premises of her daughter to break her morale ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, reported PTI.

"I had no idea of the raid, as I was not inside. I knew it through media persons. I am no longer in politics. I had told my daughter to leave politics. The action (ED raids) is being carried out to break the morale before the election," she said on Tuesday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A clutch of FIRs related to alleged illegal sand mining, extortion, and some other crimes have formed the basis of the ED action being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said as quoted by PTI.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!