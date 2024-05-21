Jharkhand: BJP issues show cause notice to Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha over lack of interest in election campaigning
‘You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat,’ the notice from the Jharkhand unit of BJP read.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show-cause notice to former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha on Tuesday, citing his lack of interest in “organisational work" and “election campaigning" since the party announced Manish Jaiswal as the candidate for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, reported ANI.