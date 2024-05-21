‘You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat,’ the notice from the Jharkhand unit of BJP read.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show-cause notice to former Union Minister and MP Jayant Sinha on Tuesday, citing his lack of interest in “organisational work" and “election campaigning" since the party announced Manish Jaiswal as the candidate for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat. You did not even feel the need to exercise your vote. The party's image has been maligned because of your conduct," read the notice from the Jharkhand unit of BJP, as quoted by ANI.

The notice further stated, “As per the instructions of State President Shri Babulal Marandi ji, you are requested to give clarification in this regard within two days," ANI added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jayant Sinha, son of former Finance Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha, had recently expressed his desire not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Hazaribagh MP revealed that he had requested BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him of “direct electoral duties" so that he could focus on climate change efforts, as per ANI.

“I have requested Hon'ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years," Sinha stated in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Union Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party leadership for the opportunities provided to him. “Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!" his post read.

Elections in Jharkhand will be conducted in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each won one seat.

(With Inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!