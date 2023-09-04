Jharkhand Bypolls: INDIA bloc and NDA to clash over Dumri assembly seat tomorrow

Campaigning for the Dumri assembly seat bypoll in Jharkhand concludes with a head-to-head battle between INDIA and NDA candidates.

The campaigning for the Dumri assembly seat bypoll in Jharkhand, scheduled for September 5, concluded on Sunday.

This contest features a head-to-head battle between Bebi Devi, the candidate from the INDIA bloc, and Yashoda Devi, representing the NDA.

As reported by PTI, both alliances consider this seat crucial, with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) asserting that the INDIA bloc will kickstart its winning streak in Dumri, while the NDA expresses confidence in wresting the seat from JMM.

The by-election in Dumri was prompted by the passing of Jagarnath Mahto, a JMM MLA and former education minister, in April. Mahto had been the representative for this constituency since 2004.

In this bypoll, the JMM has put forward Bebi Devi, Jagarnath Mahto's widow, as the candidate for the INDIA bloc, while the AJSU Party has selected Yashoda Devi to represent the NDA.

To secure the seat, prominent leaders from the ruling coalition, including the JMM, Congress, and RJD, have been actively present in the constituency since the commencement of the campaign on August 21.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who conducted numerous rallies, including a notable road show, urged the electorate to support the INDIA bloc candidate. He emphasized that casting votes for the INDIA candidate would serve as a genuine tribute to Mahto.

During his campaign rallies, Soren highlighted Jagarnath Mahto's significant contributions to the development of the constituency.

On the other hand, NDA leaders made rigorous efforts to secure their candidate's triumph in Dumri. Prominent BJP figures, including two Union ministers, Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi, as well as two former chief ministers, Babulal Marandi (who also serves as the BJP state president) and Raghubar Das, alongside others, actively campaigned to ensure the NDA candidate's victory.

Sudesh Mahto, the leader of the AJSU Party, has been stationed in the constituency, working to secure the support of the people.

Both the BJP and AJSU Party have been highlighting what they claim are the shortcomings of the present JMM-led government, focusing on issues such as corruption and a decline in law and order.

"It failed to fulfill the promises like implementation of 1932 Khatiyan (land settlement) based employment policy or 27 per cent to OBC," the AJSU Party chief said, reported PTI.

He said they are confident about the victory of their candidate. "This time, people will vote for the candidate who will fulfill their aspirations," he said.

As many as six candidates including three independents are in the fray.

The AIMIM has nominated Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi as its candidate. Nevertheless, the AIMIM candidate is currently under investigation due to an FIR filed in connection with an alleged 'pro-Pakistan' slogan that was raised during party leader Asaduddin Owaisi's public rally in Giridih on Wednesday.

Md Shazad Parwez, the sub-divisional magistrate of Dumri and the returning officer for the election, has confirmed that the by-election for the Dumri assembly constituency is scheduled for September 5, with voting taking place at 373 polling booths. The vote count will occur on September 8.

During the 2019 assembly elections, Jagarnath Mahto emerged victorious by defeating Yashoda Devi from the AJSU Party with a substantial margin of 34,288 votes. AIMIM's Rizvi secured the fourth position with 24,132 votes.

Currently, in the 81-member Jharkhand House, the ruling UPA coalition holds a total of 47 seats, with the JMM having 29 members, Congress 17, and RJD one. The BJP has 26 members, while the AJSU Party has three. Additionally, the NCP and CPI (ML) each have one legislator, and there are two Independent members.

