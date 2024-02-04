Can new Jharkhand CM Champai Soren win floor test likely to be held tomorrow? Here's what numbers say
The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is is likely to seek a vote of trust on Monday. Can the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance win the floor test by gathering the support of more than 41 MLAs?
The floor test of the new Jharkhand government is likely to be held on Monday. The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is all set to seek a vote of trust on February 5 during a special two-day assembly session, news agency PTI reported.
