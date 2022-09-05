Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wins trust vote in the Assembly2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a boycott by the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP). Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tabled the confidence motion in Assembly amid noisy scenes by opposition. A total of 48 MLAs voted in favour of confidence motion tabled by CM Hemant Soren in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.