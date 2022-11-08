Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren accuses BJP of forming ‘PIL gang’ against govt

While addressing a public meeting, Hemant Soren said the saffron party had been "looting" the state since it was formed. Notably, the apex court has set aside Jharkhand HC order that upheld a PIL seeking inquiry against CM Soren in a mine leasing case. Hemant Soren also said that the state was “misusing" central agencies like the ED and Income Tax department to serve its interests.
“The BJP ruled and looted the state for 20 years and did nothing for the rural masses, the poor, the farmers, youths and the old," alleged the Jharkhand CM. He also called out the BJP for "grabbing the limelight", instead of fulfilling promises.
"A peculiar situation had been prevailing in the state ever since the UPA government came to power in Jharkhand with the clear intention to deliver and ensure the development of the state. Some forces became so active that they have formed a PIL gang to file litigations against our government with false allegations," he said.
Hemant Soren accuses BJP of ‘ruining’ former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's future
During his address, Hemant Soren also brought up the issue of the corruption case against former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda. He accused the saffron party of "ruining" Koda's future.
Madhu Koda served as the Jharkhand CM of the UPA government from 2006 to 2008. He resigned after the JMM withdrew support. At that time, his leadership was questioned on his alleged involvement in a mining scam in the state. He was accused of taking huge bribes for illegally allotting iron ore and coal mining contracts.
Madhu Koda was arrested by the state police vigilance wing on 30 November, 2009 in connection with the scam. Later, he was released on bail from Birsa Munda prison on 31 July 2013. Currently, CBI is investigating the matter.
'BJP ruled the state for 20 yrs and looted it, took tribal to be fools' said Hemant Soren
During his speech, Jharkhand CM said that the BJP ruled over the state for two decades, but “looted it" as tribals were uneducated and did not understand politics.
He claimed the BJP is afraid of the overwhelming response the government is getting for its welfare scheme. Hemant Soren also took the opportunity for lashing out BJP on its continuous protest against corruption outside block offices on Monday.
"I want to ask why and for what are you protesting. The allegations of corruption you have lodged against me and my government have been dismissed by the apex court today," said Hemant Soren. He claimed that the BJP's protests were being held by people it had hired.
"The BJP always took the tribals to be fooled, capable of only selling hadia (country liquor). The UPA government is committed to carrying out development work and putting the mineral-rich state on the path of progress," said Hemant Soren.
He claimed the government's development work to bi limited "only on paper". Meanwhile, Gunjan Yadav, the president of the Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee of the BJP, said the Soren government has failed to deliver on its promise of employing five lakh youths in the state. In addition to this, he also said that the CM didn't stand on his promise to provide allowances to the unemployed youth.
