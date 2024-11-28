Hours ahead of swearing-in ceremony, to-be Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren takes swipe at BJP; ‘Whenever they push us back…’

With a few hours remaining for Hemant Soren to take oath as the new Jharkhand Chief Minister, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader took a jibe at BJP, asserting that “unity is the biggest weapon”.

The to-be 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand posted on X: “Let there be no doubt about it - our unity is our biggest weapon. We can neither be divided nor silenced. Whenever they push us back, we move forward.”

Hemant Soren also seemingly poked fun at the BJP-led NDA alliance, saying, “Whenever they try to silence us, our voice of rebellion and revolution grows louder because we are Jharkhandis, and Jharkhandis do not bow down.”

'Amit Shah should give the job to us' Despite an aggressive campaign ahead of the Jharkhand polls, the BJP-led NDA lagged behind, leading in only 23 seats and falling short of its expectations. The saffron party's focus on “infiltrators” in Santhal Parganas couldn't counter the JMM's strong appeal to the ‘Adivasi’ community and the sympathy wave for Soren following his arrest.

A day before the second phase of Jharkhand's Assembly elections, Soren responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that it was the state government's responsibility to identify alleged infiltrators and that governing borders is challenging due to their porous nature. He said: “'Amit Shah should give the job to us.”

Jharkhand CM's swearing-in ceremony Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at a grand ceremony at Ranchi's Morhabadi Ground on Thursday. The oath will be administered to Hemant Soren by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at 4 PM.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, stated that Hemant Soren would take the oath alone and would expand his cabinet following a vote of confidence in the assembly.