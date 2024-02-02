Jharkhand Congress, JMM MLAs move to Hyderabad ahead of floor test

Shortly after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren took Chief Minister's oath, MLAs of the ruling JMM-led coalition reached the airport to fly to Hyderabad before floor test.

“We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can’t take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs," a senior party leader said. Champai Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand “You will witness our strength on the Floor (of the House)," said Banna Gupta, leader of JMM-led coalition. JMM MLA Hafizul Hassan told ANI News agency that he is going to Hyderabad "to eat biryani."

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren has been sent to 5-day ED custody.

He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged land scam on 31 January.

The former CM later moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the court refused to entertain his plea, challenging his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land deal case and asked him to approach the concerned High Court with his petition.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi said that they are not inclined to entertain the petition.

"We are not inclined to entertain the present petition," adding that it left open to petitioner to approach the jurisdictional HC. The top court also said that it is open for the petitioner to urge the high court to expeditiously decide the case," the court stated.

Soren challenged the ED's summons dated January 22, 2024, and January 25, 2024, purportedly issued under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, as illegal, null, and void, and accordingly quash the impugned summons and all steps taken and proceedings emanating therefrom.

'Hemant Soren illegally possessed 8.5 acres land,' alleges ED

The JMM chief claimed that he has been facing constant harassment at the hands of the ED, alleging that the probe agency was misusing its authority and powers at the bidding of its political masters.

Separately, JMM legislature Champai Soren on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in ranchi.

The 67-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state. He became the sixth CM from Jharkhand’s Kolhan region which comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

Champai Soren was nominated for the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening the political crisis.

Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority.

