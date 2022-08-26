-The news of Soren's disqualification was broken on Friday by senior leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand Saryu Roy. He wrote, “According to highly reliable sources, the Election Commission has disqualified @HemantSorenJMM from the post of MLA. As soon as the notification of disqualification leaves the Raj Bhavan, he will have to resign or get a stay order on this notification from the Honorable Court," on Twitter in Hindi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}