The Election Commission had recommended to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that CM Hemant Soren should be ‘disqualified’ as a legislator for violating electoral norms
RANCHI :Amid a political crisis situation in Jharkhand, the Election Commission of India has recommended to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and the state's chief minister Hemant Soren be disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). However, Raj Bhavan hasn't confirmed the development yet. News agency ANI, reported that Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send his recommendation, tomorrow, to ECI to disqualify Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as an MLA
Here are key points in this big story
-ECI has recommended to the governor that CM Hemant Soren should be "disqualified" as a legislator for violating electoral norms.
-The Election Commission sent its opinion to Bais in a ‘sealed envelope’ on 26 August on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.
-Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to take a call on Saturday on the Election Commission’s view on “disqualification" of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA. Bais had told reporters that he would be in a position to comment on the issue once he took stock of developments.
-In the rapidly changing political scenario of the mineral-rich state of India, the JMM has exuded confidence that Soren will remain as the chief minister till 2024. The party also said it will move the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.
-The news of Soren's disqualification was broken on Friday by senior leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand Saryu Roy. He wrote, “According to highly reliable sources, the Election Commission has disqualified @HemantSorenJMM from the post of MLA. As soon as the notification of disqualification leaves the Raj Bhavan, he will have to resign or get a stay order on this notification from the Honorable Court," on Twitter in Hindi.
-If Soren is disqualified as the MLA, he will have to resign from the position of a chief minister. However, he can contest the elections after six months and get re-elected. He can also continue as the chief minister if the UPA legislators, who form part of the JMM-UPA alliance ruling the state, re-elect him as the leader.
-The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
-The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".
-A crucial meeting of the UPA was held at the CM’s residence on Friday, 26 August, to chalk out a strategy with over 40 legislators reaching there, news agency PTI reported. In the present situation, 'resort politics' may come into play in the state to keep the numbers intact, according to some insiders present at the meeting.
-Hemant Soren has alleged "blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies", after reports claimed that the Election Commission recommended his "disqualification" as an MLA in the mining lease case.