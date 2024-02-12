Jharkhand HC adjourns hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against ED till February 27
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Hemant Soren, was remanded to the ED custody on February 2 by a PMLA court in Ranchi for five days, in land fraud scam case.
Jharkhand High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren's petition against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27. The court has asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit.
