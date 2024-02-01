'Jharkhand MLAs will fly to Hyderabad if…': Congress heralds new twist to political row
Members of the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand may fly to Hyderabad in case of delay in government formation. The assertion came from state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur after newly appointed JMM chief Champai Soren sought time from the governor to prove majority. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was produced before an PMLA Court in Ranchi on Thursday afternoon.